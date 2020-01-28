Burlington deputy chief disciplined in social media scandal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Burlington deputy police chief has been suspended without pay.

An investigation revealed that when Deputy Chief Jan Wright took over for the former police chief, she used fake social media accounts to hide her identity while discussing city business online. The former chief, Brandon Del Pozo, resigned after admitting to similar behavior.

Current Interim Chief Jennifer Morrison said there were lapses in judgment, but Wright is now trying to make amends.

“The fact that Deputy Chief Wright cooperated 100 percent with the investigation, and in fact, agreed to the release of information that would not typically be in the public realm, is indicative of her earnest desire to be made whole again.”

Wright will be suspended for eight days without pay and must go through social media training.