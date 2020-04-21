Bulk collection services temporarily suspended in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to staffing limitations from the coronavirus, the City of Troy has suspended bulk collection service.
Property owners who place oversized items such as furniture, appliances or mattresses on the curb will get a violation and a fine.
