Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Bulk collection services temporarily suspended in Troy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to staffing limitations from the coronavirus, the City of Troy has suspended bulk collection service.

Property owners who place oversized items such as furniture, appliances or mattresses on the curb will get a violation and a fine.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak