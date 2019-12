Buildings evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Buildings in downtown Albany have been evacuated Thursday morning due to a major gas leak.

Albany Water Commissioner Joe Coffey says Water Department crews were digging in the area of Maiden Lane off Broadway near the Arcade Building when they hit an eight inch high pressure gas line.

#BREAKING: Joe Coffey w/ the Albany city water department tells me his crews were digging in the area of Maiden Lane off broadway near the arcade building ..they struck an 8 in high pressure gas line .. national grid on scene working to shut the valve off. buildings evacuated.. pic.twitter.com/HKTPFZ2pYO — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) December 12, 2019

National Grid and the Albany Fire Department are currently on scene working to shut of the affected valve.

Several road closures are now in effect due to the leak: