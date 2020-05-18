Buffalo church holds Sunday service at drive-in theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Places of worship across New York State had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many resorted to virtual services, a church in Western New York took their Sunday service to the movies.

The Evangel Assembly of God in Buffalo invited its parishioners to a drive-in movie theater. Everyone stayed in their cars, but for many, it was the first time they had seen other members of the congregation in many weeks.

“A lot of us haven’t gotten to see each other in a very long time and come worship together, so we’re very appreciative that we get to be here — that they opened it up to us and that we get this opportunity.”

Drive-in theaters have been fielding several requests to hold similar events. In the Capital Region, theaters are helping out local high schools that are looking for a safe way to host a graduation ceremony.

