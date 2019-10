AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at the RJ McNulty School in Amsterdam have a new place to make friends or simply talk about their feelings.

It’s called the Buddy Bench.

The project was completed and designed by the students using their hand prints and different color paints. The Buddy Bench is a tool for positive mental and emotional health.

The project was sponsored by Home Depot. Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara were on hand for the unveiling.