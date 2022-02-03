Brunswick declares snow emergency

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency. The emergency starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 3 and goes until Saturday, February 5 at 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways as there will be no parking in the streets. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

This comes as a winter storm is making its way to the Capital Region. East Greenbush has also declared a snow emergency, which is in effect from 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

