TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruegger’s Bagels at 55 Congress Street in Troy is temporarily closed after a fire in the building. Multiple fire departments responded to heavy smoke and a small kitchen fire in the ceiling.

Officials said the fire started inside Bruegger’s and the flames in the ceiling spread to the upstairs apartment. There were some workers in the building, but everyone made it out safely and no one was injured. The fire has since been contained.

“It’s pretty good extensive damage up through the pipe chases. Some ceilings were pulled. A lot of water and smoke damage. So they are going to be rehabbing for a bit but no structural damage,” said Assistant Fire Chief Rich Cellucei.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.