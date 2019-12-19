Brothers ensure Baby Eli has funeral before Christmas

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A baby, who police say was abused and may have died after coming into contact with methamphetamine, will finally be laid to rest.

In his 33 years as coroner, Tim Cavanaugh has certainly seen the darker side of life.

“When it involves children, it’s heartbreaking.”

On December 3, he got the call about an infant who was allegedly abused and died after coming into contact with methamphetamine. The Cohoes man who had temporary custody of the baby named Eli was charged in his death.

Cavanaugh learned that no funeral had been planned, so he set out to find the baby’s mother.

“Mom is upset. She’s battling her own issues. Addiction is a terrible thing.”

He says he met with her Thursday, and she signed over the remains granting permission for a funeral.

Cavanaugh then called in a family favor to his brother Kevin Cavanaugh, Funeral Director and owner of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham.

“It’s certainly not the first time we’ve done this over the years, but this time of the season and it’s been two weeks since the tragic death, it was time for some people to make things happen.”

The brothers are now putting together a funeral for Eli, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday evening.

Generosity and caring runs in the family. Their father, James Jr., who is now gone, had also been an Albany County Coroner and had organized a service for a young woman who had been found murdered.

“And my dad worked with a funeral director in the city of Albany and they made sure things were done properly.”

And now, another young victim will have the same respect as he is laid to rest.

“This baby is going to be given a proper burial, and we are going to be part of it, which is an honor.”