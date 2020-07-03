Brookside Museum holding barbecue fundraiser on Friday

Brookside Museum on July 5, 2013. Located on Charlton Street, the hotel building dates to 1792. (Peter / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Historical Society is hosting a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser at the Brookside Museum from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The takeout-only fundraiser requires a reservation and is located at the museum’s parking lot on Charlton Street in Ballston Spa. For $12, the meal includes:

Half of a BBQ chicken

Baked potato

Baked beans

Roll

Beverage

Cookie

For kids, a Fourth of July arts and crafts goodie bag

All funds raised will go toward the museum’s operating budget and programs that bring local history to life. Brookside Museum has been closed throughout coronavirus shutdowns.

“The money we raise will take the place of programs that were canceled by the COVID crisis.” Mark Blech

Museum trustee and Event organizer

