Brookhaven expanding winter recreation this year

PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Greenfield announced Friday it has made big improvements to Brookhaven Winter Park, a free ski and snowshoe park located at 333 Alpine Meadows Road in Porter Corners. The park features over 20 kilometers of groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.

The town added many new trails, a map that can be scanned via QR code by cell phone, and all-new trail markings to keep you on track while exploring the great outdoors. The trails will be groomed three times a week by a team of resident volunteers led by Steve Schrieber of Greenfield. Daily updates on trail conditions will be provided on Facebook at Brookhaven Winter Park.

“We are delighted that the word is getting out about the many special places in Greenfield,” said Recreation Director Rebecca Sewell. “Brookhaven Winter Park offers nearby Adirondack terrain for no cost.”

The newly-updated facilities also feature a full-service restaurant and bar. The View at Brookhaven will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. and will offer “from scratch” menu items such as soups, burgers and a selection of meats smoked on-site. The restaurant is owned by Rich and Jody Sheldon, operators of the successful Saratoga Strike Zone, and Joe and Lindsay Stanislowsky of South Glens Falls.

This winter the Town of Greenfield will hold a number of events at Brookhaven including a learn-to-ski program, snowshoe races Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, cross-country ski races on Jan. 22 and Feb. 12.. The town’s successful annual “Full Moon Party” will be held on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and features ski or snowshoe trek to a bonfire, music and other festivities.