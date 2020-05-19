Broadalbin-Perth BOE adopts 2020-21 budget

BROADALBIN-PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Perth Board of Education has adopted a $35 million budget for next school year.
The proposed budget includes a decrease of more than 3.5 percent in spending from the 2019-2020 school year.
If voters approve the budget, it calls for a 3.75 percent tax levy increase, but the assistant superintendent said many residents within the district will see their tax rate decrease.
The budget will be voted on June 9.
