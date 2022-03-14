SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Proctors Collaborative announced Monday that four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men is coming to Proctors at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Pre-sales are set to begin on March 15 at 10 a.m. with the official on-sale scheduled for the same time Friday, March 18.

Boyz II Men found fame in the 1990s with Motown Records. Their style of music includes ballads and acapella styles that have made them the best-selling R&B group of all time.

The band’s debut album was released in 1991, titled “Cooleyhighharmony”. The album sold over nine million copies and won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Since then, the band has gone on to release hit songs like “I’ll Make Love to You,” “End of the Road,” and many more. Throughout their total 25-year career, they’ve won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. They also have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hold a Casino Entertainment Award for their residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the August 27 performance will be available at the Proctors Box Office or via phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also available anytime online at proctors.org.