Boys & Girls Club launches apparel line to fundraise for food insecurity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area launched a limited line of apparel to raise funds and fight food insecurity in the region.

A $25 donation—worth four meals—gets the donor a “This Shirt Feeds Kids” t-shirt. For $40—which buys six meals—the donor gets a hoodie in the same style. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club’s meal delivery service.

“When the pandemic hit in March, we knew that food insecurity was going to be a major issue for youth and families as many programs closed.” Said Justin Reuter, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. “It’s incredible the potential a shirt could make in a child’s life.”

The Boys and Girls Club ramped up meal production to meet growing demand in the community after consulting with local schools and housing authorities. Currently, they providing over 13,000 meals a week at 24 spots in Albany, Troy, and Rensselaer.

Since Albany’s and Troy’s Boys and Girls Clubs merged in February 2019, the organization has supplied over 425,000 meals to youth and families.

