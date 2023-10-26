ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area will be hosting multiple evenings of youth Halloween activities in Albany and Troy. There will be four total events that are scheduled between October 27 and October 31.

The Halloween events will feature candy, costumes, movies and games that the whole family can enjoy. Celebrations are free to attend and will be held at the following locations and times:

Boys and Girls Clubs Halloween Events

October 27: Troy Clubhouse Family Halloween Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1700 7th Avenue in Troy

October 28: Haunted Albany Clubhouse, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 21 Delaware Avenue in Albany

October 30: Trunk or Treat at Ezra Prentice Community Site, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 625 South Pearl Street in Albany

October 31: Haunted Albany Clubhouse, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 21 Delaware Avenue in Albany

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area is proud to once again bring the community to our safe spaces for the spooky holiday.” said Justin Reuter, BGCCA Chief Executive Officer. “We are so fortunate to have the support of dedicated community partners who enable these safe and family-friendly events to happen.”