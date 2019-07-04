Boys and Girls Club opens pool for Troy families as work continues on South Troy Pool

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renovations are well underway converting the once-dilapidated South Troy Pool into a family-friendly public space once again.

The city set an ambitious goal of having the pool completed by July 1, but due to nearly a month straight of rain during spring, the timeline has been pushed back.

As a result, the city is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area to offer a place for children to cool off during the hot summer months.

The pool is open to the public weekdays from 6-8 p.m. and weekends from 1-6 p.m.

Additionally, the city announced on Wednesday neighborhood cooling stations will be activated on July 4 from 1-8 p.m. The locations are:

  • Lansingburgh – 120th Street Park (120th Street and 1st Ave.)
  • Little Italy – Little Italy Market Place (5th Avenue, Liberty and Hill Streets)
  • North Central – 7th Ave Park (Ingalls Avenue and 7th Ave.)
  • South Troy – Canal Street Park (3rd Street and Canal Ave.)

Splash pads are also available at Corliss Park, Frear Park, Knickerbacker Park and Prospect Park from sunrise to sunset.

