FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday was a special day for John Hoague-Rivette.

The 5th grader was made an honorary Captain in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. John was diagnosed with an aggressive and fast growing form of brain cancer in May.

Friends and family were on hand as he was sworn in.

On Tuesday, John undergoes another round of surgery as well as chemotherapy and radiation.

Follow John’s journey: https://www.facebook.com/HoagueStrong/