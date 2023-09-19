COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of the Colonie Town Library are hosting its annual Fall book sale from Thursday, September 21 to Monday, September 25. There will be thousands of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs. Most items are only $1.

“The annual Fall Book sale is our largest fundraising event of the year,” said Friends of the Library President Becky Klope. “The funds raised during the event go towards assisting with important library initiatives such as free event programming and library improvements. Due to the record-breaking summer at the Book Nook at The Crossings of Colonie and the increase in generous book donations from our community, we are thrilled to extend the sale this year.”

The fundraiser kicks off with a preview night on Thursday. Guests can pay a $5 entry fee and be the first to browse and purchase. There is no entry fee for the additional days. The sale culminates with a Fill a Bag Day, where shoppers can fill a library-sized bag with books, CDs, or DVDs for $5.

Patrons are asked to bring a bag. The sale takes place inside the Stedman Room on:

Thursday, September 21: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ($5.00 Entry Free)

Friday, September 22: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (No entry Free)

Saturday, September 23: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (No Entry Fee)

Sunday, September 24: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. (No Entry Fee)

Monday, September 25: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (No Entry Fee)

Cash is recommended, and there is a $10 minimum for all credit card purchases. All proceeds from the sale benefit the William K. Sanford Town Library.