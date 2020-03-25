ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bone and Joint Center in Albany remains open to reduce emergency and traditional urgent care for people with bone, joint and muscle concerns.

Members of the Bone and Joint Center have been following new precautions instructed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure safety of patients and staff.

The new procedures start with patients calling in to do an over the phone screening. Patients are asked to stay in their car before their appointment and to limit bringing others.

The center is practicing social distancing and making sure each room is sterilized before and after patients.

Dr. George Zanaros said it is important for patients who have bone and joint issues to know they can be seen and the doctors will be following up with them for future appointments.

“We want to create a safe environment for the people that need to be seen,” he said. “If you have a six-month follow up or a joint replacement, we are going to call you and say call us back in a couple of months and we will see you then. But, certainly if someone has a fracture or in a cast, that needs to be seen. It’s not safe to not see that patient. We have cast techs, x-rays that are still available to take care of those patients.

Doctors and nurses of the Bone and Joint Center wear protective gear such as face masks, eye gear and gloves to treat patients. The center is open every day, and they encourage patients to call for the screening process.

