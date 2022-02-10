SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for some addresses in Schenectady. All residences on Consaul Road from Route 7 to State Street and all residences on Pinehurst Place are under the order.

The department said a broken water main is currently being repaired. They anticipate the problem will be resolved in a few days. Residents at the above addresses are asked to boil their water before using it. Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. residents can also use bottled water instead. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water. The department said harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The department said residents will be told when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are in the system and they no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, you can contact the Schenectady Water Department at (518) 382-5023 or Schenectady County Public Health Services at (518) 386-2818.