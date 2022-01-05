Boil water advisory lifted in South Troy

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Water

Water from a sink (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have lifted a boil water advisory in South Troy. The advisory has been lifted for 4th Street, between Harrison Street and Canal Avenue and 3rd Street, between Canal Avenue and 4th Street.

The boil water advisory was issued following a water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues on January 2.

Crews were also on Lincoln Ave repairing a broken fire hydrant on January 3. Officials said this likely happened when the water lines were re-pressurized from Sunday’s water main break.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10