Boil water advisory lifted in South Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have lifted a boil water advisory in South Troy. The advisory has been lifted for 4th Street, between Harrison Street and Canal Avenue and 3rd Street, between Canal Avenue and 4th Street.

The boil water advisory was issued following a water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues on January 2.

Crews were also on Lincoln Ave repairing a broken fire hydrant on January 3. Officials said this likely happened when the water lines were re-pressurized from Sunday’s water main break.