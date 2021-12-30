Boil water advisory lifted in North Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for North Troy and Lansingburgh residents. Troy’s Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory after a water main break on Northern Drive on December 27.

The boil water advisory has been lifted for the following streets located north of Northern Drive:

• 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th Avenues
• M, N, O and R Streets
• Corliss Park Apartments (Troy Housing Authority)

Officials said customers who have discolored water should run their cold faucet five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

