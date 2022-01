Boil water advisory issued for some Cohoes residents

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water advisory is in effect for some Cohoes residents after a water main break. The break took place on Hamilton Street and interrupted service to residents in the immediate area.

A boil water advisory has now been issued for the following areas:

Hamilton Street

Hamilton Place

Jay Street

Egbert Street

Harmony Street

Vliet Street between Harmony and Garner

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 29.