STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Stillwater has reported a boil water advisory until further notice. The town reports the advisory pertains to Hudson Avenue starting at the Iron Bridge to Maiden Lane.
boil water advisory new look
by: Jessie House
