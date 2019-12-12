TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water advisory affecting parts of Troy and North Greenbush has been lifted.

The boil water advisory was ordered following a major water main break at the intersection of Campbell and Sherman Avenues earlier this week.

The advisory affected customers on Campbell Avenue between Thomas Street and Vandenburgh Avenue (Route 4), and customers on Vandenburgh Avenue/Route 4 between Campbell Avenue and the City line, including Vandenburgh Place, and the Price Chopper Plaza. Brentwood Avenue, Crestwood Avenue, Hadden Lane, and Wilde Street, and upper Stow Avenue were also included.

A limited number of customers on Route 4 in North Greenbush were also affected by the advisory.

For more information, contact the Troy Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.