Body recovered from lake in Pittsfield; believed to be missing NY man

Police searched Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield on May 11-13, 2021 after an abandoned vehicle was found near the water. (Pittsfield PD)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A body, who is believed to be a man reported missing from New York on May 5, was pulled out of Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Thursday.

Police found a vehicle registered to the missing person near the lake on Monday. They began searching the water after determining it was unlikely he left the area by any other means.

A search took place over three days, and the body was recovered from the lake Thursday afternoon.

The investigation into the “apparent drowning” is ongoing. Colonie police are assisting in the investigation.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family notifications are complete.