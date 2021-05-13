Body recovered from lake in Pittsfield; believed to be missing NY man

Local
Posted: / Updated:
pontoosuc lake pittsfield

Police searched Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield on May 11-13, 2021 after an abandoned vehicle was found near the water. (Pittsfield PD)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A body, who is believed to be a man reported missing from New York on May 5, was pulled out of Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Thursday.

Police found a vehicle registered to the missing person near the lake on Monday. They began searching the water after determining it was unlikely he left the area by any other means.

A search took place over three days, and the body was recovered from the lake Thursday afternoon.

The investigation into the “apparent drowning” is ongoing. Colonie police are assisting in the investigation.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family notifications are complete.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire