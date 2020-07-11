Body of Herkimer County man recovered from East Canada Lake

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ilion man has died after first responders pulled his body from the East Canada Lake on the Montgomery County/Herkimer County line.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a Montgomery County deputy was called to the lake for a report of an unoccupied kayak with personal belongings. A witness also told police they saw a man in the water near the kayak who appeared to struggle and go under.

Multiple agencies responded and a search began on land and in the water.

The body of Donald Stannard, 57, of Ilion, was located in about 10 ft. of water. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner.

