Body camera, home surveillance footage released of controversial arrest involving Schenectady officer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady officials have released video footage of a recent altercation between a city police officer and a man under arrest.

Officer Patrol Brian Pommer confronted Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud Monday morning after the officer said there was video of him slashing a neighbor’s tires.

Video taken by the suspect’s father, who is heard several times asking Pommer to take his knee of his son’s neck, a move that violates Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy’s executive order banning knee-to-neck holds.

On Wednesday, however, the Schenectady Police Department released body camera and home surveillance footage of the incident. The footage has also been viewed by the mayor and several community leaders and activists.

The footage shows the start of an argument, and Gaindarpersaud resisting arrest and running from the officer. That’s when the moment in question takes place. The officer appears to have his knee on the man’s head for about two minutes.

Eventually, backup officers arrive and Gaindarpersaud is put in the back of a cruiser.

