BOCES teams up with local schools to donate supplies to first responders, hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region BOCES joined forces with several local school districts to provide supplies to those battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.

The Cohoes, Mohonasen, Bethlehem, and Schalmont school districts all pitched in. BOCES also gathered supplies from its own adult practical nursing, auto body, cosmetology and health career protrams.

In total, they were able to give dozens of boxes of gloves, N95 masks, gowns, disinfecting material, and face shields to area hospitals and county emergency management teams.

Paula Negri, Principal of the Capital Region BOCES Adult Health Careers Center, said:

“BOCES, by definition, is about cooperation and collaboration. There is never a greater need for both than in time of crisis. I am proud of the efforts of everybody to help those on the front lines of this battle.”

