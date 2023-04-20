ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 70 students from more than a dozen local school districts will represent Capital Region BOCES during a statewide competition later this month. The students are competing in events that showcase their work-related skills.

The competition is slated for April 26-28 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Winners from that event will advance to the SkillsUSA competition in June.

Students compete in everything from demonstrating a knowledge of proper welding techniques to demonstrating how they solve a crime through their investigatory skills.

“Winning regionals was pretty surreal,” said Demari Perkins, who attends BOCES from Watervliet. “I am looking forward to going to states and exceeding my limits.”

Her BOCES classmate, Emily Mickle, said she enjoys the challenge of competing at such a high level. “It’s stressful, but exciting,” stated the Middleburgh student. “It’s teaching me how to get out of my comfort zone and talk to people I don’t know.”

The students taking part in the competition hail from the Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Bethlehem, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Cobleskill-Richmondville, Duanesburg, Green Island, Guilderland, Middleburgh, Mohonasen, Niskayuna, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Schalmont, Schenectady, Schoharie, Scotia-Glenville, Sharon Springs, Shenendehowa, South Colonie, and Watervliet school districts.