ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the criminal justice program of the Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) learned from New York State Police and canines earlier this week in Cooperstown. Roughly two dozen students aspiring to be law enforcers, lawyers, and forensic scientists took part in the training.

Image via Capital Region BOCES Image via Capital Region BOCES Image via Capital Region BOCES

“The trip definitely motivated me to try my best to pursue my dream of becoming a canine officer. I learned that it is a competitive area to get into and that I have to work hard to get an opportunity to do it,” said Jillian Kennedy, a senior from Schoharie High School.

Laura Thomason, a Duansebrg senior, expressed her interest as a canine officer because of her brother.

“My brother is a canine officer in Texas and I really am into what he does and think it would be a great career,” she said.