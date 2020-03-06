BOCES opens new high-tech training center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new high-tech training facility opened on the South End of Albany Thursday.

The demonstration center is the result of the partnership between Capital Region BOCES and Aspire Technology Partners. The center will help expand workforce training with the entry level telecommunications and networking cabling programs for adults.

Officials said the facility will help bring new opportunities for everyone in the Capital Region.

“You see, with a lot of the training that we do here, it’s preparing for jobs now that will ultimately continue to evolve, so they are learning the skills to always be active participants in the workforce,” Capital Region BOCES Sr. Exec. Officer Joseph Dragone said.

BOCES partners with several organizations, including Aspire and Albany Can Code.

LATEST STORIES: