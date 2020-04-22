Boating safety before heading out on the water

(NEWS10) — With Governor Cuomo reopening marinas, boat-owners are more than ready to get back out on the water. While it’s a great social distancing activity, it’s important to do so with responsibility.

With a chance to get out and clear your mind, being safe on your boat needs to be a top priority. Everybody on board should always be wearing a flotation device and going into the water, experts say you want to make sure you’re inspecting that device by looking for any ripped material that could prevent it from doing its job.

In case of an emergency, they also say it’s best to make sure your fire extinguishers are fully charged from the winter and that your flares are up to date. Since you don’t’ want spread germs during this time, they recommend to clean and sanitize your boat thoroughly, removing all debris and pressure washing.

However, they say the closest you might get to someone while boating is around the dock area, so it’s crucial to give space for social distancing.

“Docks are more of a confined area, most docks are six-feet-wide to begin with and you really want to give way for people coming and going from the docks. Come from your vehicle, go to your boat, try not to congregate on the docks and allow people to pass freely to and from their boat to their vehicle or vise versa,” General sales manager of Boats for Alpin Haus, Mark O’Dell said. If someone is coming down the dock, step off to the side of a finger, one of the smaller docks and let someone pass so everyone can continue on their way.“

Alpin Haus is offering virtual tours if someone is interested in a boat and they say this is a perfect way to social distance but always remember that safety comes first.

