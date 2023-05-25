(NEWS10) — Law enforcement officials are partnering with advocates to highlight boat safety measures ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Experts said it’s important to be equipped with safety tools, including life jackets and devices that shut off boat engines if a boater falls into the water. One woman whose son drowned in 2016 said open water activities can be dangerous even for avid swimmers.

“Expect the unexpected,” Teresa Dabiere-Craig said. “Anything can happen out there. Open water is very different than swimming in a pool.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said more than 80 percent of those who drown in open water were not wearing life jackets.