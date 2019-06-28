Boat patrols continue as summer heats up

MAYFLIED, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Local law enforcement agencies continue to patrol the lakes of the Capital Region as more boaters are out on the water.

On The Great Sacandaga Lake, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with ENCON and the State Police for water patrols. Deputy Noah Western says these patrols are especially important when there are organized events on the lake like Friday’s Breakfast Club.

Western says most people they encounter on the lake are following the rules, but stressed the importance of wearing life jackets and having a designated sober driver.