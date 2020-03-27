Board votes to reconfigure grade levels in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna schools will soon look a lot different after the school board voted to reconfigure kindergarten through eighth grade.

The town’s five elementary schools will teach kids from kindergarten through fourth grade. Grades five and six will be taught at a lower middle school, and grades seven and eight will be at an upper middle school.

The district hasn’t determined which of the two middle schools will be lower or upper.

The plan does not include any changes to the high school.

