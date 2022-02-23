CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Board members of the Cambridge Central School District voted 3-2 Wednesday to appeal a decision by New York’s Education Commissioner that would force them to remove and replace their current mascot.

In December, Education Commissioner Betty Rosa sustained the appeal brought before her by Cambridge residents after the reversal of the decision to change the school’s mascot, a depiction of a Native American warrior. Rosa said the district must completely retire use of the mascot as well as the “Indians” name used for school sports teams by July 1, 2022.

The debate over whether to change the mascot has been ongoing for months.

The school board originally voted to change the mascot in June 2021. But that decision was reversed a month later when new members joined the board. A group of concerned parents then petitioned Rosa’s office and asked her to intervene.

At the time of Rosa’s decision, the school board issued the following statement: