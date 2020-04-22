BlueShield of Northeastern NY offers free COVID-19 online screening tool

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BlueShield of Northeastern New York is providing a telehealth option for anyone who may have concerns that they have contracted COVID-19. It allows them to have some of their questions answered without having to walk into a doctor’s office or hospital.

Regional Executive Keith Dolan told NEWS10 ABC the online coronavirus screening tool is free and available to everyone, not just BlueShield members.

“We’re a community based organization, and we want to provide resources to our entire community,” said Dolan.

The tool is meant to help anyone who feels like they may have symptoms determine what type of care they should be seeking. It’s partially being offered in an effort to help alleviate any undue burden on doctor’s offices and emergency rooms.

“The worst thing anybody could do is rush to an emergency room just because they have mild or moderate symptoms because thats only going to compound the problem,” said Dolan.

Individuals completing the assessment will be asked a variety of questions, including their symptoms (mild, moderate, or severe), pre-existing conditions, and potential exposure. It will then categorize you as either low, medium or high risk. That’s when you’ll be advised to either continue to monitor your symptoms, if you should scheduled a telemedicine visit with your primary care physician, or seek emergency care.

Dolan said, since the tool launched at the beginning of the month, they’ve had at least 900 people take advantage of it. “That’s across both of our markets, both in Northeastern New York and Blue Cross BlueShield of Western New York,” said Dolan.

Individuals can access the user-friendly tool via phone, tablet or computer at bsneny.com and then click on “COVID-19 self assessment.”

According to BlueShield of Northeastern NY, the content was developed by BlueShield’s team of medical professionals, based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and implemented by its digital experience team.

Users will not be required to create a login, and responses will not be shared with third-party organizations.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES