SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Blue Lives Matter protest was held in Saratoga Springs on Thursday.
Among those in attendance were Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh.
The protestors made their way up Lake Avenue and then walked down Broadway. A counter Black Lives Matter protest was also held at the same time in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall.
The group later made their way down Broadway as well.
LATEST STORIES
- President Trump pushes plasma donation during visit to Red Cross headquarters
- Police: Off-duty Troy officer fatally shoots man accused of stabbing woman
- Blue Lives Matter protest held in Saratoga Springs
- Record number of consumer financial protection complaints during pandemic
- Remembering Herman Cain: Lawmakers mourn former presidential candidate who died of coronavirus