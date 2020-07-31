Blue Lives Matter protest held in Saratoga Springs

A Blue Lives Matter protest was held in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (NEWS10)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Blue Lives Matter protest was held in Saratoga Springs on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh.

The protestors made their way up Lake Avenue and then walked down Broadway. A counter Black Lives Matter protest was also held at the same time in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall.

The group later made their way down Broadway as well.

