ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The taste and smell of the Caribbean is alive and well at Good Religion Grill, a Jamaican Restaurant on North Third and North Pearl Streets in Albany. New York City native Abigail Julien is the restaurant’s co-owner. Her food is a unique blend of Black American soul food, and Afro Caribbean dishes. Abigail told News 10 the importance of black restaurant week.

“Individuals of color being able to own businesses, able to command income for themselves, doing what they love, where they love to do it, and exactly how they want to do it” she said.

It would be hard to celebrate black culture without thinking of black food. This restaurant is one of many participating in the first annual 518 Black Restaurant week, a commemoration intended to raise awareness for local black owned restaurants.

Black Restaurant week existed in other cities, but not the capital region. That was until Jamila Adams, owner of nearby Johnny’s Restaurant, lobbied to bring the celebration here to the 518.

“I put a team together and we had to get in contact with all the local restaurant owners and all the caterers in the city”, Jamila explained. Both restaurants are taking part in restaurant week.

At Good Religion Grill, the owner Abigail served up some Jamaican oxtail, curry chicken, stew peas, rice and peas, and the traditional island drink, sorrel.

Behind every restaurant is the man that cooks the food. Chef Fredrick Doulas, a Jamaican native, is preparing the dishes he grew up on.

“From ‘a kid I’ve been cooking…so I just like ‘cook”, Douglas shared.

