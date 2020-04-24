Black Nurses Coalition feels the impact of the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workers on the frontlines continue to feel the heavy impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Brenda Robinson, CEO of the Black Nurses Coalition, says they, too, have been impacted.

With a high demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals, it’s been tough for the coalition to get the supplies they need.

Dr. Robinson says people have also run into issues with medication and refills.

“We find issues such as folks not having the money now to get the refills. They can be very expensive. Some are fearful of going outside to go to a pharmacy,” Dr. Robinson stated.

Although they are facing unpredictable times, the Black Nurses Coalition plans to continue to provide its services to the community.

