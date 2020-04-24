Black Nurses Coalition feels the impact of the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workers on the frontlines continue to feel the heavy impact of the pandemic.
Dr. Brenda Robinson, CEO of the Black Nurses Coalition, says they, too, have been impacted.
With a high demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals, it’s been tough for the coalition to get the supplies they need.
Dr. Robinson says people have also run into issues with medication and refills.
“We find issues such as folks not having the money now to get the refills. They can be very expensive. Some are fearful of going outside to go to a pharmacy,” Dr. Robinson stated.
Although they are facing unpredictable times, the Black Nurses Coalition plans to continue to provide its services to the community.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers want US to rely less on China for medical supplies
- Kansas farmer gives Gov. Cuomo N95 mask to protect front line healthcare worker
- The US economy’s long road to recovery after the pandemic
- Town of Rotterdam employees rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain
- Smaller school districts predict struggles with expected NYS budget cuts