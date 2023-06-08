ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The popular free outdoor movie series Bites Camera Action will kick off on June 2 and run monthly through September. The outdoor movies are made available by the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District in partnership with the City of Albany, the State University of New York, Christ’s Church Albany, the Palace Theatre, and ParkAlbany.

The movies will be shown on the lawn at the H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building. Seating opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around 8:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The movies lineup is:

July 7: The Iron Giant (1999) The movie will be accompanied by a live musical score by Apostrophebeats and Blue Ranger.



August 4: Space Jam (1996) Before the movie: Lace up your sneakers and join Albany Patroons players as they lead fun youth basketball activities and give away four season tickets to lucky audience members. Activities start at 7:30 p.m.



September 1: Akeelah and the Bee Guests of all ages are invited to participate in a Spelling Bee competition! Spell words right, and win great prizes. Check back soon for details and how to sign up.



Alcoholic beverages, glass containers, and pets (excluding certified service or therapy animals) are not permitted. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive, or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive in the last 14 days is asked to stay home.