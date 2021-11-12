Bishop Scharfenberger recovering after surgery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Edward Scharfenberger is recovering after a colectomy at St. Peter’s Hospital. The surgery was to remove cancer discovered during a routine colonoscopy.

The Albany Diocese said the cancer cells were found in a polyp and taken out laparoscopically using a DaVinci robot. Bishop Scharfenberger thanked his doctors and staff at St. Peter’s Hospital for providing his care and took the opportunity to remind people over the age of 45 to get a colonoscopy.

The American Cancer Society said they recommend beginning periodic colorectal exams starting at 45 through the age of 75 if a person is in good health. They said colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosis in American adults and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths.

“At this time, all of us at the Diocese of Albany ask for prayers for Bishop Scharfenberger’s continued recovery and for the recovery of all those struggling with colon cancer or any form of cancer,” the diocese said Friday.