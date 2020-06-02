Bishop Scharfenberger reacts to social unrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger wrote about the killing of George Floyd in a column about race and “America’s original sin.”

The bishop reflected on the country’s collective past and called on the Catholic community and everyone to support systemic changes in the United States.

In the strongly worded column, Scharfenberger questioned why it took five days for an arrest in the Floyd investigation. He also called out media organizations that focus only on the violence, and public officials with their own agenda.

He wrote:

“We count on our public officials to create and maintain conditions where people can express their views publicly and peacefully. We expect our media to report and not just to dramatize. And we urge swift response to the injustices and unlawful actions, especially those we clearly see.” BISHOP EDWARD SCHARFENBERGER

