Birthday parade held for local WWII veteran

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A birthday parade took place in Niskayuna on Thursday.
The parade celebrated the 98th birthday of World War II veteran Hans Hellinder.
Neighbors got together to honor the hero. The parade kicked off at Hillside Elementary School.
