Birchwood Elementary School closing Friday due to student absences, flu

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Birchwood Elementary School in Niskayuna will be closed on Friday due to the significant number of student absences this week, including many confirmed cases of the flu.

The Niskayuna Central School District confirmed the closure in a post to its website on Thursday. The district says it hopes the extra day off followed by two more days off over the weekend will allow time to stop the spread of the illness, and to allow custodial staff to give the school a deep scrub.

Other Niskayuna schools will remain open on Friday.

The district says it has been in touch with the Schenectady County Department of Health and reminds parents to keep their children home for 24 hours after their fever has gone away, at the least.

Anyone with questions may reach out to District Nurse Coordinator Carol Werblin at Van Antwerp Middle School, (518) 370-1243, ext. 20707.

More information on the flu can be found in “The Flu: A Guide for Parents” from the State Department of Health, which can be found at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2423/.