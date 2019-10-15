Billboard highlights fatal Troy police-involved shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A billboard is up in downtown Troy that highlights the controversial police shooting of Edson Thevenin.

The billboard contains several messages. One says “Troy Police and Mayor Madden are still covering up the facts in the killing of Edson Thevenin.”

The shooting took place in 2016. In August, an internal investigation into the incident was made public. It found that the officer who shot Thevenin, Sgt. Randy French, allegedly lied in his testimony.

The investigation is ongoing.