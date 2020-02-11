Bill would require seat belts in back seat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two downstate lawmakers are teaming up with two major organizations to push for a state law that would require people to buckle up in the back seat of the car.

AAA and Albany Medical Center are two of the groups involved in the push to change the law. They also have the support of police.

But the proposal is raising questions over enforcement. It’s more difficult for police to see if a back seat passenger is wearing a seat belt than those in the front seat.

“Certainly could make it a little bit more difficult to enforce. I think the bigger picture though is just getting people used to doing it,” Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said. “You’re going to reap the benefits in the long run, you’re not going to see the serious injuries or the deaths related to those who don’t wear them.”

Bills for back seat belts in the Senate and Assembly have both passed through committees.

LATEST STORIES: