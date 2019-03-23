Bill to prevent sale of certain animals at pet stores

If proposed legislation is passed, pet stores may no longer be able to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York State.

Instead of selling animals from puppy mills, pet stores would then have space for rescue animals that are available for adoption.

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal is sponsoring the bill, and said similar legislation has already passed in California.

“Puppy mills are filthy, disgusting places where dogs are bred, over and over and over again,“said Rosenthal. “Resulting in offspring that are genetically damaged.“



She said animals who are not purebreds tend to have fewer health problems. And while animals in pet stores may look healthy, they could have severe internal defects.

But for those who want a particular type of dog, cat, or rabbit, there are reputable breeders out there.

“Research a breeder, and make sure that you can go on site and visit that breeder. See where the animals are living, and meet the parents of the puppy or kitten that you’re looking to adopt,“explained Marguerite Pearson, of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.



Assemblymember Rosenthal said she has yet to receive backlash from pet stores regarding the proposed legislation, but added that the stores can still make a profit without selling animals from mills.

Pearson said there are thousands of animals who are already looking for a loving home.



“Our priority is finding life long homes and doing everything that we can to make the animals as healthy as they can before the go out the door,“ explained Pearson.

