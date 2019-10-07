Bill signed outlawing certain pelvic exams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday that protects women from unwanted or unauthorized pelvic exams.

The new law prohibits any pelvic exam on a patient who is unconscious or under anesthesia. The legislation also makes it professional misconduct to perform such exams.

The bill is designed to prevent doctors from arbitrarily performing pelvic exams for educational purposes during surgeries without the patient’s knowledge or consent.

The exception to the new law would be if the exam is medically necessary.

Sen. Roxanne Persaud co-sponsored the bill. She said: “Pelvic exams should not be used as a teaching tool at the whim of medical practitioners. A patient has enough to worry about when surgery is needed without wondering if multiple persons who are not on their medical team will invade their most private body parts.”