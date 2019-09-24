Bill proposed to permanently eliminate license plate fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York senator wants to ban license plate fees permanently.

Sen. Jim Tedisco has introduced the “No, New License Plate Fee…Ever…Bill.” The bill would make sure that no one would have to pay additional fees if they need to get a new license plate for any reason.

The state appeared to back pedal on its original plan to require $25 fees to get new plates and another $20 to keep their plate numbers. The state plan that would have required New Yorkers change their plates after 10 years has been dropped for now.